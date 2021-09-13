Strike drones, Terminator tank support vehicles assist in offensive at Zapad-2021 drill

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The Terminator tank support vehicles, in cooperation with Inokhodets and Forpost strike drones, helped Russian armored infantry brigade and Armenian and Belarusian units switch to an offensive during the Zapad-2021 joint exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

"The Inokhodets and Forpost strike and reconnaissance drones, equipped with guided missiles, observation and targeting systems, were used for supporting the attacking forces for the first time," Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Monday.

The Zapad-2021 exercise is underway from September 10-16 on the training grounds of both Russia and Belarus. The event involves about 200,000 people, over 80 planes and helicopters and up to 760 vehicles. The exercise’s scenario presupposes a reaction to an escalation of the international situation and potential aggression against the Union State. Both Russia and Belarus repeatedly stated that this exercise is defensive in nature.