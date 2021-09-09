'Objectives achieved': Russian top brass praises post-Soviet bloc’s drills

EDELWEISS / Kyrgyzstan /, September 9. / TASS /. The ‘Rubezh-2021’ military exercise involving four countries at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan has come to an end, the Central Military District’s press service said on Thursday.

"The servicemen of all countries demonstrated a significantly increased level of training and coherence, first of all, the headquarters, which acted in line with a single operation plan and promptly responded to any changes. I can proudly say that the objectives of the ‘Rubezh-2021’ exercise have been achieved, and the experience gained will establish a clear guideline for the fulfillment of tasks in a real combat situation," Commander of the Central Military District Alexander Lapin stated at the closing ceremony of the training.

The military district’s chief also mentioned that during the exercises, some pre-developed algorithms and a framework of joint actions were tested, which made it possible to more than halve the time for assessing the situation and making an appropriate decision. "While preparing for the exercise, we analyzed in detail the experience of recent armed conflicts, primarily in the Syrian Arab Republic. This allowed us to introduce new combat methods in the mountains and maneuverable shock actions," Lapin went on to say.

Furthermore, according to Lapin, the exercises explored ways of covering the areas of the collective forces from the use of enemy strike drones with the new electronic combat warfare, among them the Pole-2021, Zhitel, and Svet-KU vehicles.

Joint exercises with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of collective security (CAR CRDF) ‘Rubezh-2021’ started on September 7 at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan. The military contingents and operational groups of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the Joint Staff, and the CSTO Secretariat, special forces of the internal affairs bodies (police), along with structures authorized in the field of preventing emergency situations and the State Committee of National Security of Kyrgyzstan were scheduled to attend the military training. Overall, more than 1,000 people and 150 pieces of equipment were to be engaged in the exercises, in particular, tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, the GAZ Tigr special vehicles, artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft and the Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

The bulk of the Russian military contingent were servicemen from the Tuva Region’s mountain motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District, as well as the personnel from the country’s united military base stationed in Kyrgyzstan.