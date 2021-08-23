Russia to sign contracts for hypersonic missiles, drones at Army-2021 forum — source

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Defense will sign several dozen contracts for the development and production of new weapons and vehicles, including the Kinzhal aviation hypersonic missiles and the Inokhodets drones during the Army-2021 forum that takes place in August, a Ministry source told TASS.

"In particular, contracts will be signed on the Kinzhal missiles and the Inokhodets reconnaissance and strike drones," the source said.

According to two other sources, a contract is coming up for the development of a brand new reconnaissance ship. The ship will be developed by the Zelenodolsk Design Bureau. One source also said that the Zelenodolsk Shipyard is about to build "two so-called communication ships."

TASS does not have official confirmation of this information.

The Army-2021 forum takes place at the Patriot Expo Center between August 22 and 28.