Putin orders to award servicemen killed in Be-200 crash in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to nominate the Russian servicemen, who were killed in the Be-200 crash when fighting wildfires in Turkey, for posthumous state awards, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Putin offered his deep condolences to the families and friends of the Russian servicemen, as well as to the families and friends of the citizens of the Republic of Turkey who died in the Be-200 plane crash. The president instructed the defense minister to nominate the Russian servicemen for state awards posthumously," the presidential press service said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana, Turkey at about 15.10 Moscow Time on Saturday. There were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish representatives, who were pointing out the fire locations to the crew, aboard the aircraft. All of them were killed. A Russian Defense Ministry commission has been dispatched to the crash site to establish the causes of the tragedy.