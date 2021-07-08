CSTO sees no need for involvement of collective forces in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Tajikistan requires technical aid, but there is no need to involve the CSTO collective forces for the protection of the border with Afghanistan, CSTO Joint Headquarters commander Anatoly Sidorov said in an interview Thursday.

"What we have learned here, [including by] discussion with the top officials and leaders of security agencies, regarding, for example, the reinforcement of personnel with other CSTO states’ [forces] — we concluded, at least, that there is currently no need for that," he said.

According to the commander, "there are certain difficulties," and, apparently, material and technical assistance will be necessary.