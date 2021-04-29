Top security brass from Moscow-led bloc’s countries discuss threats with Tajik president

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Security council secretaries from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries have held a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed security threats and challenges to Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the statement reads.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev Patrushev and his counterparts arrived in the Tajik capital for a meeting of the security councils of CSTO member states.