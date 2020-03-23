Russian troops eliminate overwhelming enemy forces during drills in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Motorized infantry, armored and artillery units of the 201st military base eliminated a notional enemy’s overwhelming force during drills in Tajikistan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the notional enemy advanced on foot and on pick-up trucks towards Russian military facilities with the aim of eliminating the combat security force and carrying out subversive operations at missile and artillery armament depots," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian motor rifle units performed a motorized march to the areas of the Lyaur and Sambuli mountainous practice ranges. After gaining a foothold at dominant heights, the gunners assumed positional defense. As the notional militants’ main forces approached, the artillery troops delivered a sudden strike from 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns at a distance of up to 15 km, the statement says.

"In order to eliminate the remaining militant forces, the motor rifle units switched to an attack on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers with the support of T-72 tanks, delivering massive fire and routing the enemy. The teams of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles exercised control of the troops’ maneuvers and operations and adjusted the fire," according to the statement.

Overall, the drills involved about 1,000 troops and more than 300 weapon systems, the press office specified.