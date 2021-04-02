Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 2. /TASS/. Over 50 battalion tactical groups of Russia’s Southern Military District will practice fighting enemy drones jointly with electronic warfare and air defense forces in drills, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"Over 50 battalion tactical groups and tactical groups of the branches of the Southern Military District’s troops will practice interaction with electronic warfare and air defense units during a control check for the purpose of defense against unmanned aviation strikes," the press office said in a statement.

As the press office of the Southern Military District specified for TASS, the drills involve 50 battalion groups numbering 15,000 personnel.

The drills will also aim to assess the operations of the Southern Military District’s battalion tactical groups during their marches to the areas of multiservice force training grounds and command and control of attached army and assault aviation forces, in particular, when motor rifle units accomplish their tasks as part of a tactical airborne assault force, the statement says.

As an important stage of the control check, the troops will live-fire guns as part of reconnaissance and fire systems. Tactical-level commanders will demonstrate their independence in solving the general battle plan and the ability to make outpacing, unconventional and surprise decisions for the enemy that allow seizing and retaining the initiative in a battle, the press office said.

"The control check of the Southern Military District’s troops aims to raise the level of combat and operational training and improve the methods and forms of conducting drills, classes and exercises, taking into account the situation within the area of responsibility," the statement says.