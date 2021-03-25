Zircon hypersonic missile successfully completes flight trials - source

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Flight trials of the Zircon hypersonic missile from an above-water carrier - the Admiral Gorshkov frigate - were completed successfully, and state trials will commence shortly, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS Thursday.

"Zircon’s flight trials from the Admiral Gorshkov have completed successfully. A total of four launches have been made. All missiles hit the ‘bullseye’," he said.

According to the source, state trials will begin in May or June.

"Several launches will take place," he said.

The NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the developer and producer of Zircon missiles, refrained from commenting on this information.

Speaking about the upcoming Zircon trials from an underwater carrier, the sources said that at least two launches are scheduled within flight trials this year, while state trials will take place in 2022, followed by commissioning of the missile.

Previously, another source told TASS that Zircon’s first launch from an underwater carrier will take place no sooner than June.