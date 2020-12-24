Russian Defense Ministry’s medical workers to help combat coronavirus in Crimea

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will send two medical units to Simferopol and Yalta to help combat the coronavirus in Crimrea, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu has handed down instructions to set up two hospitals in Crimea in accordance with Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin’s order," the statement reads.
"The hospitals will be equipped with ventilators, X-ray, blood analyzer and ultrasound machines and a PCR laboratory," the ministry added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council on National Projects that the Defense Ministry would establish two hospitals in Crimea to combat the coronavirus.