Russian Defense Ministry’s medical workers to help combat coronavirus in Crimea

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will send two medical units to Simferopol and Yalta to help combat the coronavirus in Crimrea, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One in 50 Russians has had coronavirus infection

"Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu has handed down instructions to set up two hospitals in Crimea in accordance with Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin’s order," the statement reads.

"The hospitals will be equipped with ventilators, X-ray, blood analyzer and ultrasound machines and a PCR laboratory," the ministry added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council on National Projects that the Defense Ministry would establish two hospitals in Crimea to combat the coronavirus.