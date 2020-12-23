One in 50 Russians has had coronavirus infection

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The share of Russia’s residents who have experienced the novel coronavirus infection has been up to 2% of the population, as follows from TASS calculations on the basis of statistics provided by the federal anti-coronavirus task force.

A total of 2,933,753 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Russia since the pandemic began. Russia’s federal statistics service Rosstat estimates the country’s population at 146,748,600.

TASS calculations show that in Moscow, where the pandemic rates are the country’s highest, the infection rate is 6% of the population. In St. Petersburg it is close to 4%.

On the list of regions with high infection rates are Gorny Altai (more than 6%), Yamal (5.7%), Kalmykia (5.1%), the Murmansk Region (4.5%), Tyva (4.4%) and Karelia (4%).