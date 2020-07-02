Russia’s military chief discusses arms control with NATO Military Committee head

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed security in Europe and arms control during a telephone talk with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The sides discussed the situation in the sphere of European security and arms control. They touched upon the issues of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and measures to prevent incidents during military activity," the ministry said.

This was the second contact between Gerasimov and Peach. Last time, they communicated in late November in Baku when they discussed the prevention of incidents along the Russia-NATO engagement line, including the prospect of resuming a dialogue of military experts, and also the European security and the situation in crisis regions.