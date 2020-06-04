Defense Ministry deploys field hospital to Transbaikal Region on Putin’s orders

The multi-purpose mobile field 100-bed hospital is being moved from Buryatia to the Transbaikal Region on instructions from President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in order to increase the bed capacity of local medical facilities and provide assistance to patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Eastern Military District has begun to redeploy a 100-bed field hospital to the Transbaikal Region to help fight against the coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The field hospital’s personnel - 133 army doctors and nurses and 31 special vehicles - are to be redeployed more than 700 kilometers from Kyakhta.

The mobile field hospital’s pneumatic hangars are capable of accommodating COVID-19 patients in conditions identical to stationary ones. The hospital is equipped with lung ventilators, intensive care patient monitors, X-ray machines, ultrasound scanners, blood test equipment and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratories, as well as anesthesiology and intensive care units.

At a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council Putin pointed to the complicated coronavirus situation in the Transbaikal Region and instructed the Defense Ministry to deploy a field military hospital there. According to the latest statistics, there have been 1,321 cases of the infection in the region, with 708 recoveries and 24 deaths. In view of the quick infection rate growth restriction measures have been introduced in Transbaikalia till June 8. Earlier, a group of doctors from Moscow were dispatched to Chita.