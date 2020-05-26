Over 1,500 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. More than 1,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among servicemen of the Russia army, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"As of May 26, a total of 1,520 servicemen tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the ministry said, adding that three servicemen are in serious condition, six servicemen are in condition of moderate gravity, and the rest show no symptoms. As many as 98 servicemen recovered in the past day.

Besides, the number of coronavirus-infected servicemen, cadets and students of the Defense Ministry’s higher education facilities stands at 623. A total of 378 civilian personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry’s pre-university educational facilities reported no coronavirus cases.

To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,807 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.