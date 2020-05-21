Six diesel-electric subs to join Russia’s Pacific Fleet soon

"In the short term, the submarine forces of the Pacific Fleet will receive a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines currently under construction at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg," the Navy chief said in a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of the 289th anniversary of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines will join Russia’s Pacific Fleet soon, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said on Thursday.

Some life support systems of these submarines have been designed taking into account the specifics of their operation in the Far East, the Navy chief said.

There are also plans to further arm the Pacific Fleet’s submarine forces with 4th-generation nuclear-powered subs and develop the coastal infrastructure of their basing, he added.

"Work will continue to upgrade Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ships and multi-purpose submarines of existing projects. The service life of these ships and submarines has big upgrade potential and it will be used," Yevmenov said.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Fleet’s surface force will be armed with frigates, corvettes and small missile ships. In the regions of the Pacific Fleet’s basing, there are plans to actively develop the system of maintenance at shipyards of the United Ship-Building Corporation, which implies providing a full-cycle of the ships’ service life, the Navy chief said.

"The Pacific Fleet will continue to be a reliable outpost for preventing any threats from maritime and oceanic directions and will always be an important instrument in strengthening stability and mutual trust in the Asia-Pacific region," the Navy chief stressed.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.