Combat teams of S-300 missile systems strike enemy air targets in southern Russia drills

MURMANSK, April 16. /TASS/. The teams of the Northern Fleet’s S-300 anti-aircraft missile regiment held a live-fire exercise at the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During the tactical drills at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region, the anti-aircraft gunners practiced a whole set of measures, from detecting air targets to employing weapons against them," the press office said in a statement.

"The target missiles that were fired operated in a broad range of altitudes, speeds and directions, simulating the notional enemy’s air attack weapons, from various types of aircraft to cruise missiles," the statement says.

All the air targets were successfully destroyed, the press office said.

The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system designated to defend vital civilian and military installations against any air attack weapons: ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.