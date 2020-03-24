Teams of Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems strike targets in southern Russia drills

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The teams of Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems struck air targets during drills at the Kapustin Yar practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The anti-aircraft gunners conducted launches from Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems against high-altitude fast-moving targets that simulated the flight of the notional enemy’s tactical aircraft. Overall, about 10 targets were hit," the press office said in a statement.

Saman high-altitude missiles launched at a distance of over 100 km were used as the targets during the drills. The live-fire exercise was held in the normal mode and the combat teams and their military hardware will return to their permanent stations in North Ossetia after the drills are over, the statement says.

As the press office specified for TASS, the drills involved over 500 troops and about 100 items of military hardware.

The Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system is designated to intercept all types of cruise missiles and aerodynamic targets. The Buk-M3 launcher carries 12 missiles while the self-propelled fire unit is armed with six missiles. As compared to their previous versions, the new anti-aircraft missile systems feature the chassis’ increased capacity to carry a larger number of missiles, an improved control system and the crew’s enhanced anti-blast protection.