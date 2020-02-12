Russian military inspectors to visit military facility in the Netherlands on February 12

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian military inspectors will visit a military facility in the Netherlands on Wednesday, head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

Ryzhkov said that the inspection will be held "in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures." The inspection will be held on 12 February 2020 and last for one day.

"Such assessment visits are held with the aim of verifying information about military forces and plans on deployment of main weapons systems and equipment. Inspectors will visit the military facility at its usual location during a peceful time," the newspaper noted.