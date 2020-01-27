Russian military to inspect US military facility in Germany

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian military will visit a US military facility on German soil on Tuesday, Head of the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergei Ryzhkov said.

"In accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess information about a US military facility on Germany’s territory," Ryzhkov said.

During their one-day visit, the servicemen will inspect the military facility at its location in peace time. A briefing will be also held during which the command will provide information about the personnel and key systems of armaments and equipment.

The Vienna Document was adopted on November 30, 2011, during a plenary meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Forum for Security Cooperation in Vienna. It is aimed at reducing the risk of military conflicts in the OSCE zone. In line with the document, the 56 OSCE participating states regularly exchange information on their armed forces, military organization, manpower and major weapon and equipment systems. The countries also share information on their defense planning and budgets.