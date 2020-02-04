Russia's top brass says White Helmets to upload video on fake chemical attack in Idlib

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Activists of the White Helmets organization made a staged video on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Idlib de-escalation area, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Sides in Syria (part of Russia’s Defense Ministry) reported on Tuesday.

The footage will show off the consequences of an alleged bomb strike by the Syrian Air Force with an unknown chemical agent. The White Helmets plans to upload the video in social networks for its dissemination by Western and Arab media outlets, the Center said in a statement.

The Russian military received this information from several independent sources in the town of Zerba in the Idlib area.

Residents of the Idlib de-escalation area in Syria called the hotline of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Sides in Syria on Monday. They said that terrorists and the opposition-controlled While Helmets organization were plotting a provocation with the aim of accusing the Syrian army of using chemical agents against civilians.

As the Center specified, for this purpose, a group of 15 White Helmets activists arrived in the settlement of Maaret al-Artik in the Idlib de-escalation zone on February 1.

The White Helmets plans to upload its staged video on its information resources in social networks for its subsequent dissemination by leading Western and Arab media outlets, the Center said.