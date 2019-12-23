Russian troops receive first set of advanced S-350 air defense missile system

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have received the first set of the advanced S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system, the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer announced on Monday.

"The Almaz-Antey Group has delivered the first set of the S-350 ‘Vityaz’ air defense missile system to the Defense Ministry of Russia. The official ceremony was held the other day at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the Astrakhan Region," the Almaz-Antey press office said in a statement.

During its delivery to the Defense Ministry, the military hardware was rolled out to the proving ground where "flyovers were carried out with the tracking of real air targets," the statement reads.