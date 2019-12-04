Russia’s Aerospace Force tracked 5,000 combat aircraft in 2019

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force tracked 5,000 combat planes in 2019, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Andrei Yudin said on Wednesday.

During its combat alert missions to ensure the country’s aerospace defense in the 2019 training year, the Aerospace Force "detected and monitored over 1,900,000 aircraft, including about 5,000 combat planes, or 8% more compared to the previous year," the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper quoted him as saying.

During its combat alert missions, Russia’s Aerospace Force did not allow any intrusions into the country’s airspace, the lieutenant-general stressed.