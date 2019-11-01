Russia’s state arms seller exports weapons worth over $11 bln in 2019

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has exported weapons worth over $11 billion to 43 countries this year and signed more than 800 contracts for future deliveries, Company CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Friday.

"Rosoboronexport continues to strengthen its positions on the world arms market. Despite fierce competition, in 2019 we have already managed to supply our products to 43 countries to the amount of more than $11 billion and signed over 800 contracts for future deliveries," Mikheyev was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the company’s website.

"The company’s order book continues to stay at the level of about $50 billion, which guarantees the load for Russian defense industry enterprises for several years ahead," the chief executive said.

Rosoboronexport has started to promote some advanced weapon systems on the world arms markets, including the fifth-generation Su-57E multirole fighter jet and upgraded Mi-28NE and Mi-171Sh helicopters, the company’s statement says.

"For equipping personnel of the partners’ land forces, special operations and anti-terror units, the company has received an opportunity to supply the whole range of Kalashnikov assault rifles from the newest ‘two hundredth’ series, including those using NATO standard cartridges," according to the statement.

This year, Rosoboronexport has offered to its foreign customers Russia’s latest Tornado