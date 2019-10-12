Russian missiles will be able to outmaneuver all defenses - Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Missiles that are being developed in Russia will be able to outmaneuver any defense system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT.

"We will work on missiles that will be able to outmaneuver any defense system. It is already clear that we will do it," Putin pointed out.

He noted that missile defense systems protected against ballistic missiles. "Apart from greatly improving them [ballistic missiles - TASS], we have created other weapons that no one else in the world has," he emphasized.