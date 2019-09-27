Russian top brass commits to building laser weapon simulators and range, says source

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry inked a deal to develop the Stretta system that will allow two brigades at a time to train at a special target range using laser firearm simulators, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Friday.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia has signed a contract on the Stretta’s R&D work, which envisages the creation of a laser-simulated firing and casualty system for a specialized combat training range," the source said but gave no details on the company that had won the tender for the system’s development.

Laser firing simulators and casualty sensors will be created for all types of small arms, armor, mortars and grenade launchers operational in the Russian Army, the source added.

"Also, the R&D work envisages developing software to help thoroughly analyze troop operations and their mistakes during the course of training at the practice range," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

A system called Stretta

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a tender worth 756 million rubles ($11.8 million) for developing the Stretta laser engagement system on the government procurement website in June this year. As the tender-related documentation suggests, the R&D work is scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

The nation’s top military brass earlier had plans to use a similar laser engagement system produced by Germany’s Rheinmetall to equip the Mulino training center in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. However, the deal fell through due to sanctions imposed on Russia.