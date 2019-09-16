Russian ships hold exercise as USS Yuma enters Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s frigate Admiral Essen and small missile ship Mirazh have held an exercise in the Black Sea, where the fast transport ship The USS Yuma arrived on Saturday, the Black Sea Fleet’s press-service said on Monday.

"At the initial phase the crews of the frigate and the missile ship practiced urgent preparations for combat and a sea voyage, departure from the base, relocation to the designated area and measures to protect ships anchored in an unprotected roadstead," the report says.

Involved in the exercise, which will run till the end of the week, were three minesweepers.

Russia’s National Defense Command Center said last Sunday that the Black Sea Fleet kept a close watch on the fast transport ship The USS Yuma.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that in accordance with the Montreux Convention the naval ships not belonging to the Black Sea countries, including those of the United States, are allowed to stay in the Black Sea for no more than 21 days.