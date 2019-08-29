Russian, Chinese strategic aircraft flights to fortify mutual confidence, says ministry

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. The joint patrolling by Russian and Chinese strategic aircraft is not directed against third countries and will make it possible to consolidate cooperation between the armed forces of the two states. Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, said about it at a briefing on Thursday.

"During the flight the planes of the armed forces of the two countries strictly observed the provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other states," he said.

"Relations of strategic partnership and cooperation between China and Russia in the new epoch adhere to the principles of non-alignment to blocks and non-confrontation, nor are directed against third countries. The first air patrolling of China and Russia’s strategic forces increased the level of strategic coordination and cohesion of actions. It also made it possible to consolidate strategic cooperation between the armed forces of the two states and increase their readiness to jointly respond to various security threats. It also made a contribution to the support for global strategic stability," the spokesperson concluded.