Russia’s top brass dismisses reports of air strike against marketplace in Syria

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has dismissed reports that the Russian air task force’s aircraft have allegedly delivered an air strike against a marketplace in Syria.

"The statements by the anonymous representatives of the UK- and US-funded White Helmets organization that the Russian air task force’s aircraft have allegedly delivered a strike against a marketplace in the town of Maaret al-Numan (the province of Idlib) are a fake news story," the defense ministry stressed.

"The Russian air task force’s aviation did not accomplish any missions in that area of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.