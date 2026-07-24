Iraq refutes NYT report about US ceasefire proposal rejected by Iran

RABAT, July 24. /TASS/. Iraq has denied reports saying that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi brought a ceasefire proposal from the United States to Tehran and that the Islamic Republic rejected it, the Iraqi head of government’s press service said in a statement.

"As regards the report released by The New York Times on July 23, 2026, the prime minister’s press service confirms that the allegations in it are groundless and false," the document reads. It also called on the media "to be clear and rely on official sources without spreading unconfirmed information or reports, citing unidentified sources."

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Tehran had rejected a ceasefire proposal from Washington delivered by the Iraqi prime minister during a visit to the capital of the Islamic Republic.