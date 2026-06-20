US ready to ease economic pressure on Iran if it fulfills its demands — Vance

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. Washington is ready to ease economic pressure on Iran, if it fulfills the US’ demands, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"We have a lot of economic pressure applied to the Iranians that we would be willing to relieve if they do what we need them to do. If they don't do that, of course, there's no skin off our back. They're still in a much weakened position," he said on Fox News.

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.