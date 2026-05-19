Russia-led security bloc threatens no country, organization — CSTO chief

VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, does not threaten any country and is not tasked with confronting any state or organization, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"The CSTO is a defensive union. It threatens no one. Its mission is not to confront any other organization or country. Our strategic goal is to ensure collective security through consolidating efforts on the basis of partnership, universally recognized norms and principles of international law," he told an international roundtable on the CSTO’s role in strengthening peace and stability held at a meeting organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"The focus of the CSTO’s day-to-day activities complies with the OSCE principles: we prioritize the principle of ensuring equal and indivisible security for member states by strengthening the national security of each of them and rejecting bloc mentality," he stressed. "There are no extra-regional powers within the CSTO and, consequently, no extra-regional interests."