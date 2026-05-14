China ready to work on establishing stable relations with US — diplomat

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. China is ready to work with the US to build healthy, stable, and sustainable bilateral relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters.

"China is ready to cooperate with the US to translate the new approach to China-US relations into concrete steps and to jointly promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of bilateral relations," the diplomat noted.

US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday. As part of his visit, the US leader is holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During the consultations, it is expected that the presidents will prioritize resolving bilateral trade and economic disputes. The discussions will cover key issues on the global agenda. Trump will remain in China until May 15.