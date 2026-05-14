BRICS to become one of pillars of new balanced world order — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, May 14. /TASS/. The BRICS group should become one of the pillars of a new, balanced and more humane world order, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We believe BRICS can and should become one of the main pillars in the formation of a more just, balanced, and humane world order," he said in an address to a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi published on his Telegram channel. "Peoples defending their dignity and independence may face significant difficulties, but they will never be defeated," the minister added.

The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting chaired by India is taking place on May 14-15. The event includes three sessions themed "Global and Regional Issues," "20 Years of BRICS: Joint Efforts for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," and "Reform of Global Governance and Multilateral System".

BRICS was established in 2006, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia were granted full-fledged membership on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined the group on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner countries on January 1, 2025; followed by Nigeria on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14.