Withdrawal of troops from Europe could weaken US influence — ex-NATO supreme commander

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. The United States could face a decline in its influence in Europe if it continues to reduce its military contingent in the region, with European countries having fewer incentives to participate in US military operations in other parts of the world, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO (2009-2013), James Stavridis, has stated.

According to him, if the US administration continues to reduce the military presence in Europe, there will be two main effects. On the one hand, European countries will begin to fill emerging security gaps by increasing defense spending, which, in Stavridis’s opinion, "isn't a bad thing overall." "But the other effect will be to weaken US influence over NATO and its EU partners," he wrote in a column for Bloomberg.

Stavridis doubts that European countries will send their military to assist the US in the event of a possible conflict in Southeast Asia. "They will also be even less enthusiastic about participating in further US military operations in the Middle East - for example, helping to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," the retired US Navy admiral continued.

Furthermore, if Washington continues to reduce its military contingents in European countries, they will have fewer incentives to host US troops, as maintaining military infrastructure is expensive, the author indicated. "They do this [cover part of the costs - TASS] because having the US military living within their borders provides a deeper sense of security, and also offers a boost to the local economy. But if they see the US pull out without any warning or consultation, they will begin to reconsider those benefits," he explained.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell announced that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 troops, with the process expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months. On May 8, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States could redeploy troops stationed in Germany to Poland.