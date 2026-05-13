‘Military Schengen’ expanding in Arctic direction — Russian expert

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The conversion of part of Finland’s northern railway network to the pan-European 1,435 mm gauge from the Finnish 1,524 mm gauge is being implemented to improve the ability to transport forces by rail, which is consistent with the idea of ‘military Schengen’ and its expansion northward, and speaks to the restructuring of the republic's logistics for military needs, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"The Rail Nordica project, which envisions the transition to the European track standard (1,435 mm instead of the Finnish 1,524 mm) is a significant part of northern logistics throughout Northern Europe. This aligns with the logic of the ‘military Schengen,’ its Arctic dimension, and the enhancement of regional connectivity to enable the rapid movement of troops, weapons, and military equipment by rail. Investments in this project demonstrate seriousness of intent and, de facto, a complete reorganization of Finnish logistics for military purposes," the expert said.

He drew a parallel with the modernization of the country’s civilian airport infrastructure for military purposes. "This is happening everywhere: airports are being expanded, runways are being modernized, and infrastructure is being developed to accommodate NATO strategic aviation and heavy military transport aircraft," Stepanov noted.

The Norwegian online publication Barents Observer reported earlier that the Finnish government had approved an investment package to modernize key road links and bridges. The Rail Nordica project, which envisions converting part of the northern railway network to the pan-European gauge, has been declared a priority. The first stage involves the section between Tornio and Kemi, where plans for converting to the NATO standard are expected to be ready by 2029. Experts believe that, after Finland and Sweden joined NATO, the gauge issue ceased to be a purely technical and economic one and has become an element of military planning.