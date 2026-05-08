Trump undecided whether to reduce troops in Europe further — Rubio

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to reduce the number of American troops stationed in Europe further, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"He hasn't made those decisions yet," he told reporters following talks with the Italian leadership.

On May 1, the Pentagon ordered a reduction of 5,000 American troops in Germany within the next 6-12 months. In total, about 38,000 American soldiers and officers are stationed in Germany.

On May 2, Trump said without going into details that the United States intends to reduce its troops abroad, including from Italy and Spain, beyond the 5,000 people in Germany.