Ukraine apologizes to the Baltic States, Finland for drone crashes

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine has apologized to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland for the Ukrainian drones falling on their territory, said Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.

"We have already apologized to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Finland for the unintended incidents [with drones]. Our specialized agencies are working closely to minimize the risks of such incidents happening again," he wrote on X.

Finland has repeatedly received reports of the detection of UAVs on its territory and its airspace with the last such incident occurring on May 3. Helsinki condemned the flights and crashes of Ukrainian UAVs, calling these incidents unacceptable.

Earlier it was also reported about crashed Ukrainian UAVs in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. These cases do not stop. On May 7, a Ukrainian drone crashed on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Rezekne in the eastern Latvia, damaging four tanks. The Baltic countries deny providing their airspace to Ukraine for attacks on Russia.