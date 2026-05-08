Germany approves overflight for plane with Fico heading to Moscow — air traffic control

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The German aviation authorities have coordinated the flight through the country's airspace of a Slovak government aircraft carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations, a source in the air traffic control services of the European Union.

"Germany agreed on the flight of the aircraft, it entered the country's airspace," the source told TASS.

Earlier, the source said that the plane had taken off from Bratislava International Airport. It passed through the airspace of the Czech Republic, which had given permission for the flight. According to the source, the total travel time from Bratislava to Moscow should be about three and a half to four hours.