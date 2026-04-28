MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada has once again approved the extension of general mobilization in Ukraine for an additional 90 days, marking the 19th such extension. The decision covers the period from May 4 to August 2 and was broadcast live on the Rada television channel.

A total of 304 deputies voted in favor, surpassing the required 226 votes. The next step involves signatures from Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Vladimir Zelensky.

Previously, the Rada also extended martial law for another 90 days. Both martial law and general mobilization have been in effect since February 24, 2022, and have been extended multiple times since then. Under these measures, Ukraine has suspended parliamentary, presidential, and local elections.

Critics point out that Zelensky is leveraging these extensions, especially as his presidential term expired on May 20, 2024.