EU toughens sanctions against Belarus

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union includes additional restrictions in respect of Belarus, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

"Measures against Belarus have also been tightened," the ministry said, without giving any further details.

Restrictions against Belarus comprise "trade measures, legal protection, measures on crypto and restrictions on the provision of cyber security services and tourism services," the European Commission said in its statement.