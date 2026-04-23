Pashinyan does not know whether Armenia stays in CSTO

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is uncertain at this stage whether his country will withdraw de jure or de facto from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to remarks he made at a briefing for journalists broadcast by local TV channels.

"Our campaign program clearly states that we will not take any specific steps to increase our involvement in the CSTO. Therefore, we do not plan to re-engage in its activities. Whether we will withdraw from the CSTO de jure or de facto is another matter, and I cannot answer that question yet. We will decide based on the situation," he said.

Pashinyan had previously stated that Yerevan suspended its participation in CSTO activities because, according to him, the organization posed a threat to the country’s sovereignty. Last December, the prime minister said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had reached a point of no return. At an international security forum in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is assessing all the risks associated with a potential decision to withdraw from the organization.