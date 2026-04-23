Tokyo not considering supplying weapons to Kiev — embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Japan is not currently considering supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, the embassy in Moscow said in a statement.

Commenting on the changes to national principles governing the transfer of defense equipment and technology, the diplomats said: "To date, our country has not supplied Ukraine with lethal or destructive equipment, nor is it currently considering the possibility of doing so. Furthermore, it should be noted that since Japan has not concluded an agreement with Ukraine on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, Ukraine cannot be a recipient."

"In addition, we believe that the situation in Ukraine meets the definition of a situation in a ‘country where hostilities are currently taking place within the framework of an armed conflict’," the embassy explained.

On April 21, the Japanese government officially approved a decision to revise the "three principles" that govern the transfer of defense-related products. This effectively lifts restrictions on arms exports, including those involving lethal weapons.

Earlier, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where a protest was lodged regarding reports that a Japanese company had signed an investment agreement with a Ukrainian developer of combat drones. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the systematic criminal provocations by the Kiev regime, involving the use of drones against civilian facilities and civilians on Russian territory, provide grounds to view such a move "as openly hostile and damaging" to Russia’s security interests, including the protection of the civilian population.