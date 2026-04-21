Republic of Srpska to remain neutral, not to join NATO — Bosnian Serb leader

BELGRADE, April 21. /TASS/. The Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) will not join NATO and will stay committed to its neutrality, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said after talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in Banja Luka.

"I can reiterate our strategic cooperation. I can also reiterate our support for Russia in its special military operation. The Republic of Srpska will not vote for sanctions against Russia. The Republic of Srpska will not join NATO and conducts the policy of military neutrality," he said.

He also thanked Russia for its efforts to preserve the Dayton peace agreement, saying that Moscow’s position on this matter is consistent with international law.

Under the constitution envisaged by the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dayton Agreement) of 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina is comprised of two entities, namely the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (around 51% of the territory) and the Republic of Srpska (around 49%), as well as the Brcko District. The three key ethno-religious groups, i.e. Bosniaks (Slavs professing Islam), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics), are proportionally represented in the state governance system.