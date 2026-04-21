Pentagon reports boarding stateless tanker in Indian-Pacific

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense reported interdicting a sanctioned tanker, Tifani, in the area of responsibility of the country’s Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).

"Overnight, US forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the Pentagon wrote in a post on X. According to it, the US military will "pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran.".