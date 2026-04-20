IDF warns civilians against returning to their homes in 55 villages in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned residents of 55 settlements in southern Lebanon against returning to their homes amid the fragile truce.

"During the ceasefire agreement, the IDF continues to remain deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in the face of the ongoing terror activity of Hezbollah," IDF spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said in a post on X. "Therefore, for your own safety, you should not move to your residential areas until further notice."

"In addition, do not approach the Litani River area, Wadi al-Salhani, and Saluki," he added.

He also posted an Arabic-language map indicating villages located from four to ten kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border where civilians are prohibited from returning.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect earlier on April 17. The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump’s mediation. This agreement is seen as the first step toward a negotiating process on a long-term deal between the two countries.