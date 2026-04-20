Ten Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz since start of Middle East crisis — MFA

NEW DELHI, April 20. /TASS/. Ten Indian-flagged vessels have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East crisis, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a briefing.

"Ten of our ships have so far safely crossed Strait of Hormuz and have come to India," he said.

According to Jaiswal, another Indian vessel is currently en route and will soon reach the Indian coast.

The diplomat noted that several Indian ships still remain in the Persian Gulf.

"We continue to be in touch with the Iranian authorities for the safety of our ships, for the safe exit through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said.

In early April, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways noted that at least 22 Indian-flagged shops were in the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government stressed that 20 of these vessels are essential for the country's energy security.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. The Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against Iran.