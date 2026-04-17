TBILISI, April 17. /TASS/. The European Union is gradually transforming from a peace project into a project of unrest, enmity, and confrontation, for which it should be ashamed, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, told journalists.

Earlier, the Georgian TV channel "Imedi" reported that Georgian opposition parties are preparing for new unrest in the country. This time, the revolutionary scenario for the opposition is being developed by Igor Blazhevich, one of the leaders of the organization "Prague Center for Civil Society."

"All such unrest is financed and organized by the European Union. This is a civilizational abyss. What could be more shameful than the gradual transformation of the European Union from a peace project into a project of unrest, enmity, and confrontation? The publication of this story is another source of shame for the European Union," Papuashvili said.

According to the Georgian politician, he will carefully examine the information about the impending unrest in Georgia with the involvement of a Czech organization. As Papuashvili noted, previously such things were financed by the previous US administration, but after the coming to power of Donald Trump and his team, the United States closed a number of organizations and cut off funding. Now Brussels is overseeing all of this.

After the Georgian parliament passed a law on the transparency of foreign influence in May 2024, the country’s relations with the European Union and the United States began worsening. The European Union repeatedly called on Georgia to revoke this law but the leaders of the Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party have been insisting that the law is meant to ensure the transparency of sources of financing of non-governmental organizations operating in the country, with some of them trying to instigate a revolution in the country.

The Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party won the presidential elections on October 26, 2024, having garnered 53.93% of votes, and took 89 seats in the 150-seat parliament. On November 28, 2024, the party made a decision to suspend until 2028 any discussions with the European Union of the issue of the country’s potential EU membership bid and refuse all budget grants from the European Union.