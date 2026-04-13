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Pakistan remains interested in joining BRICS — ambassador to Russia

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi described BRICS as an emerging platform in the global economic landscape

ISLAMABAD, April 13. /TASS/. Pakistan remains interested in joining BRICS and hopes for broader support for its intention, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported, citing a statement by Pakistani ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

During the interview, he described BRICS as an emerging platform in the global economic landscape, expressing hope for broader international support for Pakistan’s intention to join the group.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Business Recorder newspaper reported that India opposes the country’s accession to BRICS. However, the report noted that growing diplomatic and political support from Russia, China, and other members of the group increases the chances of Pakistan's application being approved.

In November 2023, Pakistan’s then-ambassador to Russia announced that the country had applied for BRICS membership. In September 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated that Moscow supports Islamabad’s decision.

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