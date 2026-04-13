Mediators want to hold new round of US-Iran talks before April 21 — Axios

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. Mediators from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey aim to organize a new round of negotiations in the coming days with the United States and Iran to overcome remaining differences and reach a peace agreement before the ceasefire agreements expire on April 21, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

According to a regional official, the parties "are not in a complete deadlock." "The door is not closed yet. Both sides are bargaining," the official noted.

On April 12, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt, Hakan Fidan and Badr Abdel Aaty, held separate telephone conversations with their Pakistani counterparts. Both then spoke with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reported.

According to a US official, the US-Iran negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 were "tough" but turned into "a friendly and productive exchange of proposals."

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. As Tehran and Washington announced later, the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences. Details of a possible new round of talks remain unknown. On April 12, Trump announced that the US and other countries’ navies would begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.