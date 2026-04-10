Middle East not in NATO's area of responsibility — Spanish Foreign Minister

MADRID, April 10. /TASS/. The Middle East does not fall within NATO’s area of responsibility and the alliance will not take part in the regional conflict, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

On April 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the North Atlantic Alliance could provide support to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Spanish foreign minister told journalists that both Spain and many allies had made clear that NATO would not take part in that war. He recalled that the Middle East is not within NATO’s area of responsibility.

The minister stated that the ongoing bombings of Lebanese territory by Israel indicate that the Jewish state "does not want to give the world a respite, does not want to leave even a second of hope."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based onIran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate in Islamabad.